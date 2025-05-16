90th Missile Wing to Welcome New Commander at F.E. Warren AFB

A new chapter begins at F.E. Warren Air Force Base as U.S. Air Force Col. Terrance Holmes prepares to take command of the 90th Missile Wing. The official change of command ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 12, 2025, at F.E. Warren AFB.

Col. Holmes currently serves as the Inspector General for Air Force Global Strike Command at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. In his new role, he will assume the vital responsibilities of commanding the 90th Missile Wing—one of the most critical components of our nation’s nuclear deterrent.

Col. Johnny Galbert, who has led the Wing with distinction, will pass the guidon to Holmes in a ceremony that reflects the proud traditions and enduring excellence of the United States Air Force.

We look forward to welcoming Col. Holmes and his family to Wyoming, and to continuing the strong partnership between F.E. Warren and the state.