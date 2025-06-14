A Grateful Farewell to a Remarkable Leader

After nearly two years of unwavering leadership as Wing Commander of the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Colonel Johnny L. Galbert is concluding his time in Wyoming.

Colonel Galbert brought with him a distinguished legacy of service, built through years of leadership across the country. Highly decorated and deeply respected, his presence at F.E. Warren AFB elevated the entire Wing—and his impact was felt far beyond the gates of the base.

Wyoming was fortunate to have him, not only as a commander, but as a neighbor, a partner, and a trusted advocate for collaboration between the military and civilian sectors.

Your Wyoming Chamber of Commerce has had the sincere honor of working alongside Colonel Galbert. His leadership was marked by integrity, his vision by purpose, and his commitment to both his team and our community never wavered. As he moves forward to the next chapter, we offer our heartfelt thanks and deepest respect.

Colonel Galbert, you will always have a home in Wyoming. Thank you for your service, your leadership, and your example.