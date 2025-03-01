A Moment of AP-preciation for New Educational Opportunities

Improving our state of education and better preparing our youth for the future workforce is a goal that your Wyoming Chamber of Commerce has been striving for. Recently, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the College Board joined together to take a big step forward in better preparing high school students for the world ahead of them.

Go deeper: The U.S. Chamber and the College Board have worked to add Advanced Placement (AP) courses in two in-demand fields: Business Principles/Personal Finance and Cybersecurity. AP CK (Career Kickstart) Business Principles/Personal Finance will equip students with essential business and personal finance skills through project-based learning and case studies with real companies. The AP Program has developed a comprehensive approach to teaching business and personal finance, building on synergy between the two disciplines to improve student mastery of both.

In AP CK Business Principles/Personal Finance students will:

Gain a deep understanding of the field of business and its role in society

Discover how businesses create value and earn profits by meeting customer’s needs

Learn personal finance concepts to enhance business knowledge and financial decision making

Students who earn a qualifying score on the AP Exam will earn a credential signifying their attainment of essential workplace-ready skills valued by employers. The partnership between the U.S. Chamber and the College Board will ensure the course reflects the most current workforce needs in business and personal finance and reaches as many students as possible. This partnership encourages employers to recognize this evidence-based credential when hiring and urges states to make sure students can fulfill personal finance graduation requirements through AP BP/PF.