Advocating for Business Tax Cuts to Become a Permanent Fixture

Tax breaks can make or break small businesses, and for many, the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) has been a saving grace. With its expiration looming in 2025, concerns have mounted about what would happen if it weren’t renewed. Your Wyoming Chamber has been a steadfast advocate for its continuation, and the recent push toward making it a permanent fixture is incredibly promising for our business community.

Neil Bradley, Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, recently issued the following statement regarding the Senate’s passage of a compromise budget resolution that holds promise for the TCJA securing a permanent place in the future:

“Today’s vote is a significant step towards preserving our now competitive tax system and unleashing the economic growth and opportunity Americans want and the U.S. deserves,” said Bradley. “We applaud Senate passage of a compromise budget resolution, and we urge the House to quickly act to secure permanent, pro-growth tax relief to drive innovation and investment so that American workers, businesses, and communities can thrive.”

Your Wyoming Chamber, in partnership with the U.S. Chamber, other state and local chambers, and economic organizations, has been actively urging Congress to make the TCJA a permanent fixture. By ensuring its continuation, Wyoming businesses would gain the ability to hire, expand, invest, and accomplish much more with the savings it provides.