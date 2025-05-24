Advocating for Retailers: A Win in the Fight Against Organized Retail Crime

This Tuesday in Torrington, your Wyoming Chamber stood side by side with the Wyoming Retail Association at the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee meeting to advocate for stronger protections against retail crime.

As part of our Swipe Left on Theft initiative, we’ve made it clear: addressing organized retail crime is a top priority for our business community.

In response, the committee voted to draft several key bills, including:

Increasing penalties for misdemeanor theft

Lowering the dollar threshold for felony theft charges

Reducing the number of “strikes” needed to charge repeat offenders with a felony

Adding penalties for criminals who cross county lines to commit theft

We commend the Joint Judiciary Committee for their decisive action in voting to draft these bills. Their commitment to strengthening our laws demonstrates a clear dedication to protecting Wyoming businesses and communities from the growing threat of organized retail crime.

These proposed changes are crucial steps toward protecting retailers, employees, and communities across Wyoming. We’ll continue to push for solutions that deter crime and support the businesses that keep our economy moving.

Stay tuned—and stay involved.