Animal Control Reunites Blind Cat, “Dizzy” With Owner

At approximately 9 p.m. on August 16th, Cheyenne Animal Control received a call regarding an injured cat. The reporting party said they found a blind cat that they believed was injured resting on the hood of their car. After safely confining the cat until officers were able to arrive, Animal Control quickly responded to the scene, and upon arrival, recognized the cat as the one that had been missing since August 12th. After scanning the cat for a microchip, Animal Control was able to safely return her to her owner.

This story is a great example of why every dog and cat should be microchipped. It is a safe and effective way for veterinarians, shelters, and animal control officers to contact owners regarding any missing or stolen pets they have reported.

Any questions you may have regarding microchipping your animal, please feel free to contact your local veterinarian, The Cheyenne Animal Shelter, or Cheyenne Animal Control.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding domesticated animal welfare or ordinances, don’t hessite to contact Cheyenne Animal Control Dispatch at (307) 637-6206 or visit our website.

Story by Cheyenne and Laramie County Animal Control