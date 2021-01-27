Applications Being Accepted for 2021-22 Mayor’s Youth Council

CHEYENNE – Applications are now being accepted for the 2021-22 Mayor’s Youth Council (MYC) for community-minded teenagers who are interested in learning more about City government, civic trusteeship, and community leadership.

Positions are open for high school students between the ages of 14-18. Those interested must attend school, or be homeschooled, and reside in Cheyenne. The 2021-22 term will begin in August 2021 and conclude in May 2022.

Selected youth will have an opportunity to actively participate in a variety of activities and programs including team building, working one-on-one with Mayor Patrick Collins and other City officials, addressing issues affecting youth and the community, learning about City departments and how they function, and tours of City facilities. Typically, two meetings are held each month and the estimated time commitment is four to five hours a month.

The Mayor’s Youth Council Selection Committee will review the applications and interview selected candidates. Successful applicants will be notified in May.

Applications are available online at www.cheyennecity.org/myc. They can also be picked up from social studies teachers and career/counselor offices at the public junior and senior high schools and on the first floor of the Municipal Building (2101 O’Neil Ave.) at the public information table.

The deadline for applications is 4:00 PM on Wednesday, March 24.

The Mayor’s Youth Council is a program of the City of Cheyenne and its Office of Youth Alternatives. For more information, call Jan Spires at 637-6251.