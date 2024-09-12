Are You Affected by These SSI Changes?

A change to Social Security applications is going into effect at the end of the month.

Why it matters: Starting September 30, food benefits will no longer be considered in the eligibility income for Supplemental Security Income (SSI), potentially increasing the number of eligible recipients and the amount of benefits current recipients receive.

This change could provide additional financial support to disabled and senior Americans who qualify for SSI.

Details: Currently, food and housing benefits count as unearned income, reducing SSI benefits.

With the new rule, programs like SNAP will no longer bar individuals from receiving SSI payments.

The average SSI payment is $943 monthly, but this could increase with the new rule changes.