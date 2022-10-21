Be Mindful Of Winter Weather Safety

With colder temperatures already here, Cheyenne Fire Rescue and Cheyenne Regional want to remind homeowners they need to be winter ready. As well as with the recent event in Pennsylvania we want to make sure the community is aware of the dangers of Carbon Monoxide as well as the need for Carbon Monoxide and Smoke Alarms in the home.

Carbon Monoxide (CO) is a deadly, colorless, odorless, poisonous gas. It is produced by the incomplete burning of various fuels, including coal, wood, charcoal, oil, kerosene, propane, and natural gas. Products and equipment powered combustion engines such as portable generators, cars, lawn mowers, snow throwers, and power washers also produce CO.

Cheyenne Fire Rescue recommends everyone to take these safety precautions:

• Check to make sure the chimney flue and cap are clear to avoid a fire. Get a qualified professional to inspect and clean your chimney annually.

• Your furnace needs to be running at peak performance. You should make sure the filter is clean to avoid furnace malfunction. Have your furnace checked by a heating specialist. Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from any heating device. Never use an oven or stove to heat your residence.

• Make sure all fuel burning equipment is vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide is created when fuels burn incompletely and can cause illness and even death. Be sure to remove snow and ice and other debris around the outside outlet. Place a carbon monoxide alarm on each level of your home.

• If using a space heater, make sure the heater is on a solid, flat surface and keep them and their electrical cords away from things that can burn, high traffic areas, and doorways. Never plug your space heater into a extension cord or power strip. Plug directly into the wall outlet.

• When using a fuel burning space heater, allow the appliance to cool first and then refuel outside. Make sure to open a window to reduce carbon monoxide exposure and ensure proper ventilation. Ventless appliances are not allowed within the City of Cheyenne.

Story by Cheyenne Fire Rescue

For more information, please contact Cheyenne Fire Rescue at 307-637-6311.