Board of Public Utilities Implements 2022 Summer Watering Schedule

The City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) has determined Cheyenne can remain in a “normal” summer watering schedule for 2022. “The BOPU continually monitors and reports on the City’s water source and supply, which allows us to determine a Summer watering schedule each year.” stated Brad Brooks, BOPU Director. “However, with the increase in climate and drought related concerns in the region, we are strongly encouraging citizens to use water more wisely.”

What are Cheyenne’s summer watering rules?

From May 1 to September 1 watering lawns between 10 AM to 5 PM is prohibited. Customers may water lawns and grass up to three days per week.

Wasting water, such as during high winds, rainstorms, or allowing water to run down the street is prohibited. Gardens and flowers may be watered any day before 10 AM or after 5 PM.

As a reminder, washing vehicles is permitted any time, any day, as long as customers use an automatic shut-off nozzle on hoses or utilize buckets of water. Washing hard surfaces, such as sidewalks, parking lots or driveways with a hose is prohibited except when needed for safety, health or construction related reasons.

Throughout each year, the BOPU studies the snowpack and/or reservoir levels to determine what watering schedules are needed to deliver adequate water supplies to the City. The BOPU will continue to evaluate water resources and adjust if needed.

