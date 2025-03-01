Brucellosis is Not A-moo-zing🐮

We’ve seen that it’s a tough time to be a poultry farmer right now with the sharp incline in avian flu cases, but for some cattle owners across the state, business is starting to look sickly as well. On February 21, the Wyoming Livestock Board announced that two additional herds in Wyoming have been infected with brucellosis, meaning that four total herds have now been confirmed positive for the disease. Three of the four herds reside in Park County, and one is in Sublette county. Brucellosis is a highly detrimental reproductive disease in cattle that can cause the livestock to abort their young.

Go deeper: Brucellosis is not an uncommon disease in our state, and quarantine procedures are in place for the infected herds. There is also brucellosis surveillance in place to help reduce the spread of the disease with changes in cattle ownership. Vaccines for the disease are hard to come by, and Wyoming has reduced vaccine requirements because of this shortage. In good news, this isn’t anticipated to be a widespread outbreak, so there’s no need for fear for those of you that own cattle.