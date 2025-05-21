Business After Hours Hosted By Wyoming Bank and Trust

Wyoming Bank & Trust is proud to host the next Business After Hours on Thursday, May 22, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at their Cheyenne branch, located at 5827 Yellowstone Road.

This laid-back evening of networking and community connection will feature delicious bites crafted by Paris West, along with opportunities to mix, mingle, and learn more about one of Cheyenne’s cornerstone financial institutions. Business professionals from across the region are invited to join in this engaging event designed to foster connection, collaboration, and local business growth.

For over 105 years, Wyoming Bank & Trust has been serving its communities with the full range of big-bank services—delivered with a hometown, personal touch. Founded in Burns, Wyoming in 1919, WB&T is built on the values that define “The Wyoming Way”—honesty, integrity, and commitment to community.

From its humble beginnings with just one branch, WB&T has grown and evolved, now proudly operating its main office in Cheyenne, in addition to the Burns location. Despite the growth, one thing has never changed: their unwavering dedication to one-on-one, personal service. When you walk through their doors, you’re not just a customer—you’re family.

Whether you’re seeking personal banking solutions, business services, lending, or expert financial guidance from their mortgage, trust, and investment teams, Wyoming Bank & Trust is ready to show you the WB&T difference.

Event Details:

📅 Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

🕔 Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

📍 Location: Wyoming Bank & Trust – Cheyenne Branch

5827 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne, WY

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience Wyoming Bank & Trust’s community-first culture and network with fellow professionals. No gimmicks. No fluff. Just honest, friendly service.