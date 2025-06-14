Celebrate National Safety Month with a Safe Workplace

June is National Safety Month, and the National Safety Council is spotlighting the leading causes of preventable injuries and deaths—at work, on the road, and beyond. It’s a chance for all of us to pause, reflect, and recommit to safety in every setting.

Each week of June brings a new focus:

Week 1: Continuous Improvement

Week 2: Employee Engagement

Week 3: Roadway Safety

Week 4: Wellbeing

This week, the spotlight is on employee engagement—because a safe workplace doesn’t happen by accident. It takes active participation from every member of the team. Take a moment to review your organization’s safety procedures and make sure you’re doing your part to keep your workplace secure.

Safety is everyone’s job. Stay safe, Wyoming!