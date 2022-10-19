Chamber of Commerce Endorses 2022 Candidates for November
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce spends dozens of hours each election year interviewing any candidates who are available to include in our reverse endorsements for the upcoming elections.
These endorsements indicate that the Chamber has spoken with this candidate and feels their answers align with the business community and our dedication to economic growth. The reverse endorsement process enables us to endorse as many or as few candidates as meet this threshold regardless of party affiliation or which public office they are running for. Some races will have multiple reverse endorsements, while some races will have none. This is because our Chamber of Commerce believes in providing people with the right information to make informed decisions.
It should also be noted that the Chamber realizes there are many issues important to voters besides business issues. The Chamber makes no judgement on these issues and is only affirming that these candidates indicated their proficiency and support of issues related specifically to business.
2022 Endorsements Include:
- Ted Hanlon, Senate District 5
- Marci Kindred, Senate District 7
- Bob Nicholas, House District 7
- Jordan Evans, House District 7
- Dave Zwonitzer, House District 8
- Landon Brown, House District 9
- Stephan Latham, House District 9
- John Eklund, House District 10
- Marguerite Herman, House District 11
- Jared Olsen, House District 11
- Bill Henderson, House District 41
- Dan Zwonitzer, House District 43
- Sara Burlingame, House District 44
- Debra Lee, County Clerk
- Troy Thompson, County Commissioner
- Gunnar Malm, County Commissioner
- Linda Heath, County Commissioner
- Cameron Karajanis, City Council
- Joe Shogrin, City Council
- Mark Rinne, City Council
- Scott Roybal, City Council
- Ken Esquibel, City Council
- Don Hollingshead, Sheriff
- Boyd Wrede, Sheriff
- Brian Kozak, Sherrif
- Joseph (Patrick) Ramirez, LCSD1 Area 1
- Susan Edgerton, LCSD1 Area 1
- Shelly Downham, LCSD1 Area 1
- Maurina Venturelli, LCSD1 Area 2
- Rich Wiederspahn, LCSD1 Area 2
- Brooke Humphrey, LCSD1 Area 2
- Todd Reynolds, LCSD1 Area 3
- Christy Klaassen, LCSD1 Area 3
- Melissa Theriault, LCSD1 Area 3
- Tara Russell, LCSD1 Area 3
- Jenefer Pasqua, LCSD1 At Large
- Rene R. Hinkle, LCSD1 At Large
- Henry (Hank) Bailey, LCSD1 At Large
- Meg Varhalmi, LCSD1 At Large
Learn more about Chamber advocacy efforts by visiting CheyenneChamber.org.