Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame Nomination Period Closes Jan 19
The nomination forms for the 2022 Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame Class are currently available. Don’t miss your opportunity to nominate the person or entity that you believe has helped shape Cheyenne Frontier Days into the “Daddy of ‘em All.” All nominations must be post-marked by January 19, 2022. Nominations are open to the public (you don’t have to be a member of the CFD Old West Museum to nominate) and are limited to past and present Cheyenne Frontier Days contestants, contract personnel, entertainers, livestock, families, organizations, and volunteers.
Cheyenne Frontier Days plays an important role in the community and it’s time to honor those that have helped make it what it is today.
Nomination forms are available at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum or on the CFD Website.
Call the CFD Old West Museum at (307) 778-7236 or visit us online for more information.
Quick Facts:
Who: CFD Hall of Fame Nomination Forms are open to the public.
What: The CFD Hall of Fame honors those who have made a distinctive contribution to Cheyenne Frontier Days™.
When: Nomination forms are available now and are due by January 19, 2022.
Where: Find your nomination form at the CFD Old West Museum or online at https://www.cfdrodeo.com/
How: Fill out your nomination form and either mail it or bring it to the CFD Old West Museum. You can also send a letter explaining why your candidate is the best choice for the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Hall of Fame.
Contact: Curtis Olson, Registrar, at curtis.olson@oldwestmuseum.org