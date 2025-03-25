Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum Hosts Patron Night & Business After Hours

The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum invites members, local businesses, and community members to Patron Night & Business After Hours—a special evening of networking, art, and community! The event takes place on Thursday, April 3rd at the Museum, with doors opening at 4:00 p.m. for Museum members and 5:00 p.m. for the general public.

The evening centers on networking, offering local businesses and professionals a chance to connect, view the 44th Western Spirit Art Show, and explore the Museum exhibits.

Event Highlights Include:

Networking & Community Connections (5:00 PM): Open to all, providing a great opportunity to meet local businesses and professionals.

An opportunity to explore the Museum’s collection of artifacts, artwork, and exhibits that showcase the rich history of the American West.

Raffle prizes! Exciting giveaways throughout the evening.

Food & Drinks: Enjoy a full open bar and delicious charcuterie boards.

Event Details:

Date: April 3, 2025

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Members Only

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open to the Public

Location: Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum, 4610 N. Carey Ave, Cheyenne, WY

Website: www.oldwestmuseum.org

Free Admission

RSVP to Lori Rippinger at Lori.Rippinger@oldwestmuseum.org or call at 307-778-7243

About the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum

The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum exists to preserve and share the history and heritage of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and the American West. It serves as a cultural hub that showcases the region’s rich history, including its Native American, cowboy, and frontier roots. The Museum features exhibits on Western art, historical artifacts, rodeo history, and the iconic Cheyenne Frontier Days™ rodeo event, which is the largest outdoor rodeo in the world. It plays an important role in educating the public about the traditions, stories, and people that shaped the Old West.