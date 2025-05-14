Cheyenne Neighborhood Night Scheduled for July 10: Block Captain Meeting Coming up Soon

Thursday, July 10 the Cheyenne Police Department (CPD) is hosting the 16th annual Cheyenne Neighborhood Night (previously named Neighborhood Night Out); a community-building event designed to bring neighbors, businesses, and police together in partnership against crime in Cheyenne.

The CPD will kick off this year’s Cheyenne Neighborhood Night by hosting a Block Captain planning meeting on Thursday, May 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Center located at 415 West 18th Street. Anyone interested in hosting a block party is encouraged to participate.

“Cheyenne Neighborhood Night is a fun evening for all,” said Chief Mark Francisco. “Our agency believes in community policing, and this is an opportunity to come together and build relationships that make our city stronger.”

The Block Captain meeting will be informational and feature an open discussion for sharing block party planning ideas. Whether you have hosted a block party in the past or are interested in hosting a party this year, this is your opportunity to begin the process and plan a special event for your neighborhood.

Each year, neighborhood “Block Captains” organize block parties featuring cookouts, live music, and entertainment provided by neighborhood residents with the help of sponsoring Cheyenne businesses, churches, and specialty groups.

“Many times, our community members only meet law enforcement when a crime occurs, but during this event, we are able to talk with residents, hear their public safety questions, and build relationships under positive circumstances,” said Francisco.

To RSVP as a Block Captain contact Public Information Officer, Alex Farkas at (307) 637-6537 or email afarkas@cheyennepd.org. For more information about Cheyenne Neighborhood Night, visit www.cheyennepd.org/CNN.