Cheyenne Police Arrest Man Following Stabbing

Sunday, June 1 at approximately 6:18 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of an aggravated assault with a knife in the 2400 block of Pattinson Avenue.

Responding officers located an adult male victim at the scene with multiple stab wounds. He was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, later identified as 31-year-old, Sterling Null, of Cheyenne, left the scene before police arrived. Officers quickly secured a perimeter and located Null, who was walking unarmed near the intersection of Jackson Street and Ridge Road. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Laramie County Jail for aggravated assault.

Case Details:

Witness statements and video footage from the scene revealed that Null was driving a Dodge passenger car at a high rate of speed. He entered a parking area on Pattinson Avenue and crashed into a family member’s vehicle, which subsequently struck the victim’s parked truck.

Residents who heard the crash came outside and saw Null running away. The victim called out to him, and he turned around. Null then aggressively charged toward the victim, who was standing, unarmed. Null proceeded to swing his arm back and thrusted the knife into the victim’s torso several times.

Following the stabbing, Null ran towards two women who were standing nearby. They safely retreated into an apartment, and Null then ran away from the scene.

The investigation into this case remains ongoing, with upgraded charges pending.