Cheyenne Police Arrest Two Teens Involved in Motor Vehicle Theft

Two 15-year-old males were arrested today following the theft of a vehicle from a local fitness center.

Tuesday, June 3 at approximately 6:30 a.m. Cheyenne Police Officers received a report that a vehicle was stolen from Planet Fitness, located at 1400 Dell Range Boulevard.

Through the investigation, officers learned that two teenage suspects took the vehicle’s keys from a gym locker room, then used them to steal a white 2015 Jeep from the gym parking lot.

Later that morning, at 11:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Powderhouse Road and Prairie Avenue for a report of a wanted vehicle. It was located shortly after, parked near Bomgaars at Frontier Mall.

One suspect was found inside of the Jeep and was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Laramie County Juvenile Detention Center for felony theft.

The second suspect was located inside of the mall. When approached by an officer, he attempted to run away but was quickly apprehended. He was found to have an outstanding Laramie County warrant for failure to comply and was booked on the warrant.

Additional charges are pending.

The Cheyenne Police Department reminds citizens to help prevent theft by securing personal belongings:

Avoid leaving valuables—especially car keys, wallets, or firearms—in unattended lockers or vehicles.

Do not leave valuables in plain sight—store them out of view or take them with you.

Always lock your vehicle, even when parked in busy or familiar areas.

Report any suspicious activity to dispatch at (307) 637-6525.