Cheyenne Police Department Celebrates Three Retiring K-9 Teams

On Wednesday, June 4, the Cheyenne Police Department (CPD) held a ceremony to honor the careers of three veteran K9 officers. Following a combined 21 years of service to the community, K9s Tyler, Maverick, and Pavel, will now enjoy well-earned retirements at home with their long-time handlers.

The retirement ceremony was held at the Public Safety Center with city officials, members of the department, and families in attendance.

K9 Service Highlights

K9 Tyler has served alongside Officer Lisa Koeppel for six years. She conducted over 400 drug searches and was responsible for the seizure of more than 1,300 pounds of illegal drugs. Tyler was also recognized with top honors at the 2022 Wyoming Police Service Dog Association (WPSDA) annual certification, earning “Top Scoring Overall K9 Team” and “Top Scoring Patrol K9 Team.”

K9 Maverick, who served for six years, initially partnered with Sgt. Eric Norris and later with Officer Ben Vapenik, contributed to more than 300 citations and nearly 200 arrests. His work led to the seizure of hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs and multiple firearms.

K9 Pavel, the department’s longest-serving K9 with nine years of service, was paired with Officer Pat Johnston and performed nearly 1,700 drug searches. His extensive career included over 350 arrests, 700 citations, and key support in patrol operations. In 2023,

Pavel and Officer Johnston earned “Top Scoring Overall K9 Team” and “Top Scoring Narcotics K9 Team” at the WPSDA certification.

All three dogs provided valuable support to the police department and partnering agencies – working around-the-clock to keep Cheyenne safe.

Honoring Their Service

The CPD extends a special thank you to all who helped make the ceremony special. Dispatchers from the Laramie Combined Communication Center prepared gift bags with handmade quilts for each K9 team, Cheryl Walsh founder of Sean Walsh Memorial K9s provided food for guests, and the Wyoming Police Service Dog Association presented Officer Johnston with a special plaque to recognize his long-standing partnership.

With the retirement of these seasoned veterans, the CPD is proud to introduce the next generation of K9 officers: Tuco, Zeke, and Rogue. These newly certified dogs joined the department earlier this year and are now ready to continue the legacy of excellence established by their predecessors. During the ceremony, Chief Francisco presented them with their official police badges.

“We’re incredibly proud of these dogs,” said Chief Mark Francisco. “While it is difficult to see them leave, they’ve certainly earned retirements in the care of their handlers – we are grateful for their efforts in keeping our community safe.”