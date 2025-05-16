Cheyenne Police Lieutenant Graduates from Executive Leadership Program at Northwestern University

Cheyenne Police Lieutenant Adam DeBall recently graduated from the School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) at Northwestern University. The advanced leadership program is designed to prepare law enforcement professionals for senior roles in public safety organizations.

The program is highly competitive – DeBall was one of 20 students during a twenty-two-week period. The SPSC curriculum focuses on four main components: understanding management, law enforcement management and environment, human resource management, and skills for planning and analysis.

The Center for Public Safety was established at Northwestern University in 1936 with the specific goal of expanding university-based education and training for the Law Enforcement Community. Since its inception, the Center has broadened its original objective and now

provides a variety of courses and programs in the area of Police Training, Management Training, and Executive Development.

“SPSC is an elite executive leadership school sought out by law enforcement command staff worldwide,” said Chief Mark Francisco. “The coursework is demanding, and Lt. DeBall’s dedication to completing this program while maintaining his full-time duties with the department is commendable. We are very proud of his accomplishment.”