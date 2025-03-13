Cheyenne Regional Foundation & Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Hosts Business After Hours Event

The Cheyenne Regional Foundation alongside the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center are excited to welcome the community to a special Business After Hours on March 27 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. The event will take place at the Cheyenne Regional Cancer Center and Sky Bridge located at 310 E 24th Street, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

Formed in 1977, the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation’s mission is to inform, develop, and steward resources in support of the Cheyenne Regional Health System’s mission to inspire great health. Through philanthropic support of and advocacy for the Cheyenne Regional Health System, the health of individuals and the overall quality of life for our community will be enhanced.

The Cheyenne Regional Cancer Center serves as a “one-stop” regional destination for cancer services in southeast Wyoming, western Nebraska, and northern Colorado. Their patients can complete chemotherapy, radiation and medical oncology treatment, infusions, lab work, and complimentary therapy services all from one comfortable, welcoming location in Cheyenne. The Cancer Center team consists of dedicated oncologists, registered nurses, pharmacists, technologists, lab personnel, and other clinical and support staff that go to great lengths to ensure each patient has a safe, comfortable experience and is treated with compassion and kindness–from the moment they arrive, through the entirety of their cancer treatment.

The event is open to the public and will feature hors d’oeuvres courtesy of Sodexo, including CRMC CEO Tim Thornell’s favorite southwest egg rolls, and wine spirits from Blue Stem Wine House! Tours of the Cancer Center will be available the evening of as well. We hope to see you for a fun evening of networking and community connection!