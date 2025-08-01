Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Announces Their 67th Annual Gala: A Roaring 20’s Theme!

The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra (CSO) is thrilled to invite the community to its 67th Annual Gala, a night of elegance and celebration inspired by the Roaring 20’s. Join them at the classiest speakeasy in Cheyenne on September 6th at Little America, starting with a cocktail reception at 5 PM, followed by a gourmet three course dinner at 6:30 PM.

This year’s gala promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with live entertainment, featuring the Michael Lange Jazz Quintet, and exciting opportunities to bid on unique items during both silent and live auctions. Guests are encouraged to don their best 20’s-themed attire or black-tie to fully embrace the spirit of the event.

The evening will kickoff with a cocktail reception, graciously sponsored by Real Horizons. Attendees will enjoy a complimentary French 75 cocktail or beer from Freedom’s Edge while reveling in the lively atmosphere created by the jazz quintet. Local artist, James Overstreet, will be painting a canvas inspired by the music live and guests will also have the opportunity to learn to dance the Charleston! During the event, a variety of items will be auctioned, including a fly-fishing trip to the North Platte River; dinner prepared by Maestro Intriligator; a multi-course fine dining experience with Chef Petrina Peart; and the painting created earlier in the evening by James Overstreet. Finally, the winner of the CSO’s third “Make ME the Maestro” fundraiser competition will also be revealed during the Gala.

The online silent auction on CSO’s website opens to the public on September 2nd at 10 AM and patrons need not attend the event to participate in the silent auction.

Tickets are available for $125 and can be purchased until August 29th by calling 307-778-8561 or visiting www.cheyennesymphony.org. Don’t miss this opportunity to support your local arts and enjoy a fabulous evening with the community!