Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off The 2022-23 Season With The 64th Annual Gala!

The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra invites the community to attend the 64th Annual Gala on Saturday, September 17th at Little America. Maestro William Intriligator will again serve as the Master of Ceremonies at this annual fundraising event.

The evening includes a cocktail hour, three-course gourmet meal, musical entertainment, and silent and live auctions in the Grand Ballroom at Little America. This year, the entertainment will be provided by CSO musician ensembles including the Serpentine String Trio, CSO Brass Quintet and Sabrina Lloyd on piano.

The silent auction opens Mon., Sept. 12th at 10 AM online and includes beautiful jewelry, wonderful gift baskets, fabulous artwork and more! Live auction items include a fly fishing trip, adventures in Steamboat and West Yellowstone, a Farm to Table event at Pine Bluffs Distilling, a beetle kill desk and chair, a private dinner prepared by Maestro Intriligator and a wine raffle! Individual tickets and corporate tables are still available. To purchase tickets by September 9th, call 307-778-8561 or visit www.cheyennesymphony.org.

When: Saturday, Sept. 17th, 2021

Time: 5:00 PM—Cocktails

6:30 PM—Dinner

Live and Silent Auctions

Entertainment by CSO ensembles Where: Little America Grand Ballroom Tickets: On sale now for $125

Story by Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra