CTRL+ALT+INNOVATE: Businesses and the AI Shift

Artificial intelligence has officially arrived—and it’s transforming how we do business. ChatGPT and other AI tools have taken off at lightning speed. In fact, by mid-April, ChatGPT alone had over 800 million weekly active users. That’s not just a trend—it’s a signal of a seismic shift in the tools we use to solve problems, spark innovation, and boost productivity.

But that’s just the beginning. Most of today’s popular AI tools fall under what’s called Artificial Narrow Intelligence (ANI). These are systems designed to perform specific tasks when prompted—like answering questions or generating images. They’re powerful, yes, but limited.

Now, the next frontier is coming into focus: Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Unlike ANI, AGI could anticipate your needs without being asked, offering solutions before you even know there’s a problem. Imagine having a tool that helps you navigate complex business decisions, health concerns, or customer needs—in real time. Experts believe AGI could usher in a whole new era of innovation and creative problem-solving.

Some businesses that rushed to replace human workers with AI are realizing something: nothing replaces the human touch. There’s still incredible value in the creativity, empathy, and connection that only real people bring to the table. So, the question isn’t whether AI will shape the future—it’s how we choose to use it.

WY It Matters: Whether you’re using AI daily or just watching from the sidelines, it’s making a tangible impact right here in the Cowboy State. AI doesn’t run on magic—it runs on data. And that means data centers. Wyoming has seen a growing number of data centers sprout up across the state, and it’s not slowing down. Nationwide, AI companies are projected to invest over $320 billion in data infrastructure this year alone—and there’s a strong chance some of those dollars will land right here.

That’s economic development. That’s jobs. That’s opportunity.