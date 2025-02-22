Debanking: Striking the Right Balance for Banks & Businesses

On February 5th and 6th, Congress held hearings on “debanking”—when banks reject potential customers or close existing accounts. While the term may sound technical, the issue has meaningful implications for businesses that rely on banking services to grow, manage finances, and remain competitive.

Banks play a critical role in supporting businesses but must also comply with regulations like the Bank Secrecy Act and Anti-Money Laundering Act, which require them to file Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) for transactions considered risky. Non-compliance can result in significant penalties, including fines and legal action.

Balancing regulatory requirements with the need for accessible financial services is essential. Overly restrictive regulations can limit business growth, while robust compliance ensures the safety and soundness of the financial system.

Congress’s review of these policies marks an opportunity to explore solutions that meet the needs of both banks and businesses. Supporting a system that allows banks to operate securely while providing businesses with essential services will strengthen the overall economy.

The U.S. Chamber and your Wyoming Chamber stand ready to support policymakers as they consider solutions that empower banks to provide services to more consumers and businesses, increasing the competitiveness of our banking system.