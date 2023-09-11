Drive – or Ride – to Business After Hours🐴🚗

Looking for productive ways to spend your weekday evenings? This Wednesday and Thursday we have Business After Hours (BAH) events! BAH gives you a chance to support fellow local businesses and connect with others in Cheyenne’s business community. These take place from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and don’t require an RSVP, so bring coworkers, friends, and family to mingle, eat, and get involved.

Tyrell Honda is celebrating 50 years in business! Join them at 1919 Westland Rd. Wednesday evening!

307 Horse Racing will be holding their can’t-miss BAH Thursday evening at 1510 E. Pershing Blvd. at the Derby Club Liquors!