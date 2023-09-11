Drive – or Ride – to Business After Hours🐴🚗
Looking for productive ways to spend your weekday evenings? This Wednesday and Thursday we have Business After Hours (BAH) events! BAH gives you a chance to support fellow local businesses and connect with others in Cheyenne’s business community. These take place from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and don’t require an RSVP, so bring coworkers, friends, and family to mingle, eat, and get involved.
-
Tyrell Honda is celebrating 50 years in business! Join them at 1919 Westland Rd. Wednesday evening!
-
307 Horse Racing will be holding their can’t-miss BAH Thursday evening at 1510 E. Pershing Blvd. at the Derby Club Liquors!