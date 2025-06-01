Executive Order to Cut Red Tape Could Put Wyoming Nuclear Projects in the Fast Lane

With a fresh wave of executive orders, the United States is entering a bold new nuclear era—and Wyoming is poised to lead the charge. Thanks to these orders, licensing for nuclear reactors and the handling of radioactive waste is streamlined, cutting through unnecessary red tape and paving the way for faster innovation. That’s a win for the Cowboy State.

Thanks to our unique position and natural advantages, we have an impressive advantage in the nuclear field. These new directives will make it easier for us to harness our advantage in the nuclear field. However, removing the red tape that slows down the licensing of nuclear projects may prove to be an issue for the Nuclear Regulatory Committee (NRC).

By the numbers: These orders establish strict deadlines for NRC licensing decisions, giving them 18 months for new reactor construction and 12 months for continued operation of existing reactors. There are multiple projects in Wyoming that will be heavily impacted by the new orders:

TerraPower’s Natrium reactor project in Kemmerer, Wyoming.

Radiant project that aims to build micro nuclear reactors in Bar Nunn.

WY it Matters: Wyoming is at the forefront of nuclear development, and it’s important that we maintain that leadership. This is an exciting new era for us all, and legislation like this makes it easier to advance the field. We applaud the administration for taking steps toward a more innovative direction in the nuclear field and removing unnecessary bureaucratic red tape.