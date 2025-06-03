F.E. Warren to exercise accident response

The 90th Missile Wing will conduct an exercise to test readiness and response to an aircraft accident scenario, called a Major Accident Response Exercise, on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 17, 2025.

People on base may experience traffic diversions, delays and possible disruptions to customer service organizations during the exercise.

Throughout the exercise, expect the use of smoke-emitting devices and unusual movement of helicopters and emergency response vehicles.

These exercises are a crucial part of Air Force readiness, designed to test and improve the ability of Airmen and local emergency responders to respond to accidents, particularly those involving aircraft. This MARE is a training effort in conjunction with the upcoming Wings Over Wyoming Air Show in July.

For more information, please contact 90th Missile Wing Public Affairs at 307-773-3381 or 90mw.pa@us.af.mil.