F.E. Warren to host 31st annual Fort D.A. Russell Days open house

F.E. Warren Air Force Base will host its 31st annual Fort D.A. Russell Days open house from July 18–20, 2025. The event is free and open to the public, offering a weekend full of military history, live demonstrations, and opportunities to engage with the men and women who serve.

The celebration kicks off at 9 a.m. each day and concludes at various times depending on scheduled events. A complete listing of attractions, demonstrations, and tour times is available at: https://www.warren.af.mil/fort_darussell_days/

Fort D.A. Russell Days is held in conjunction with Cheyenne Frontier Days and showcases the base’s storied history as the oldest continuously active military installation in the U.S. Air Force. Visitors can explore historic homes, military displays, period reenactments, and more – celebrating both the heritage of the Wild West and the strength of today’s ICBM mission.

This annual tradition allows the Cheyenne community and visitors from across the region to experience the mission, legacy, and partnerships that define the “Mighty Ninety.”

No base access credentials are required during the event dates. Gate information, parking guidance, and accessibility considerations are available on the website.