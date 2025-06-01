Flip-Flops to First Jobs: Helping Teens Enter the Workforce

With time off of school, many young people make their entry into the work force during summer vacation. The process of getting a job for the first time can be daunting—but the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services is offering a solution to ease the nerves.

From mock interviews to resume building to learning the verbal and nonverbal language necessary to make a good impression, teens can practice and develop the skills they’ll need not only this summer but the rest of their lives. Interested in taking a look into the program? Anyone can stop in at one of the 18 workforce services centers across the state to meet with a workforce specialist.

In addition to interview preparation, the Department of Workforce Services is offering an assortment of job fairs, and even has online resources to allow young students to virtually explore different career path options.

WY It Matters: We’re in a workforce shortage, both in Wyoming and across the country. Below, we have the numbers for the Cowboy State labor drought:

Wyoming has 69 available workers for every 100 open jobs

Job Openings: 14,000

Unemployed Workers: 9,714

Labor Force Participation Rate: 62.5

Unemployment Rate: 3.3

Quit Rate: 2.7

Hiring Rate: 4.7

Your Wyoming Chamber has been hard at work addressing the labor shortage—and we believe the long-term solution starts with our young people. We applaud this new program aimed at equipping Wyoming’s youth with the skills, mindset, and preparation they need to thrive in tomorrow’s workforce. Investing in the next generation is key to building a strong, sustainable economy for our state.