Forced Contracts? Not on Our Watch.

Most employers value the freedom to negotiate labor contracts without government interference. But under a new bill in Congress, the so-called Faster Labor Contracts Act (S. 844)—that freedom could be stripped away.

If passed, this bill would allow the federal government to impose contracts on workplaces that vote to unionize, taking away the employer’s ability to negotiate terms that work for their business.

While the bill claims to accelerate contract negotiations between employers and newly unionized workers, the reality is that it would rush both sides into binding agreements—potentially harming workers and businesses alike.

WY it Matters: Your Wyoming Chamber of Commerce stands firmly for the right of businesses to negotiate their own contracts. S. 844 is a clear case of government overreach, and we oppose it alongside the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other pro-business advocates. We’re calling on our elected leaders to protect free enterprise and say NO to this harmful legislation.