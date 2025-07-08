From Food Truck to Café: Ranch Eats Expands with a New Rustic Space in Downtown Cheyenne

What started in a garage with a single food truck and a whole lot of hustle has grown into one of Cheyenne’s most beloved culinary ventures. Ranch Eats, the locally-owned business led by Troy and Mikaela, is officially opening the doors to its brand-new rustic café, and the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is proud to celebrate this exciting milestone with a Red Carpet Ribbon Cutting and Business After Hours event on Wednesday, July 9th.

Troy, a Wisconsin native with a passion for food and a degree from the Culinary Institute of America, met Mikaela, originally from Montana, through their shared love of the restaurant industry. After years of running successful restaurants in the Midwest, the couple relocated to Cheyenne in 2016, where Troy served as Executive Chef at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

But the call of entrepreneurship came knocking once again. In 2022, the duo launched Ranch Eats, starting with a single food truck and expanding rapidly to include a second truck and a full-fledged catering operation. By January 2025, Mikaela had left her full-time office job to pour her energy into the business, and just five months later, Ranch Eats Café became a reality.

Located on the first floor of the Western Vista Building at 1920 Thomes Ave, the new café brings Troy and Mikaela’s scratch-made, comforting, ranch-style cuisine into a cozy downtown space. It’s more than just a restaurant, it’s a family-run operation where community, quality, and heart are on full display. Their three daughters can often be found lending a hand, and their staff, now 15 strong, feels like an extension of the family.

To mark the opening of their new location, the Chamber is hosting a Ribbon Cutting at 4:30 PM followed by Business After Hours from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Guests will enjoy an evening of delicious bites straight from the Ranch Eats kitchen, refreshing beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), fun prizes, and an opportunity to explore the new space and connect with fellow members of Cheyenne’s thriving business community.

Ranch Eats is more than a business, it’s a local success story built on grit, gratitude, and a whole lot of good food. We invite you to be part of the next chapter by joining us for an evening of celebration, connection, and community. Come hungry, come curious, and come ready to support a business that truly embodies the Cheyenne spirit.