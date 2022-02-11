Goals for the City of Cheyenne: Luncheon on March 4
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Monthly Luncheon will be on Friday, March 4. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. at The Metropolitan Downtown. Guest speaker Edward Buchanan, the Wyoming Secretary of State, will discuss the ongoing legislative season in Wyoming.
Edward A. Buchanan was appointed Wyoming’s 22nd Secretary of State by Governor Mead on March 1, 2018. Secretary Buchanan serves as the State’s Chief Elections Officer, Securities Commissioner, Corporations Administrator, and Notaries Public Commissioner. Additionally, he chairs the State Canvassing Board and serves with Wyoming’s other statewide elected officials on the State Loan and Investment Board, the Board of Land Commissioners and the State Building Commission.
Secretary Buchanan grew up in Goshen County, Wyoming on his family’s farm and ranch on Rawhide Creek. After graduating from the University of Wyoming with a bachelor’s degree in political science, he was commissioned in the United States Air Force and served as an intelligence briefer to senior command. While in uniform, he received a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Colorado. Upon his return to civilian life, Ed attended the University Of Wyoming College Of Law where he was awarded a place on the Board of Advocates. Ed returned to Goshen County upon graduation, where he established and grew a successful law practice in Torrington.
Early Registration ends at 11:59 p.m. on March 1. Register to attend Today!