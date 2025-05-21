Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Announces 2025 Annual Banquet Nominees

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the nominees for our 2025 Annual Banquet Awards, a celebration of the people and businesses who keep Cheyenne grounded, growing, and thriving. This year’s theme—Rooted in Wyoming—reflects not just where we come from, but who we are: people who tell the truth, work hard, and do the right thing. These three simple principles are the foundation of a resilient community, and the individuals and organizations nominated this year live them out every day.

Chamber Spirit Award Nominees: These individuals bleed Chamber blue and embody what it means to lead with integrity, grit, and a whole lot of heart.

Troy Strand , Ranch Eats

, Ranch Eats Maggie Hartzheim, Double H Home Loans

Double H Home Loans Dr. Daniel Boscaljon, Healthy Relationship Academy

Community Service Award Nominees: These businesses don’t just serve customers—they serve Cheyenne. These nominees go beyond the bottom line to uplift neighbors, strengthen our community, and lead by example.

Beach Please Drink Company

The Downtowner

Youth Alternatives

Emerging Leader Award Nominees: These rising leaders are guiding teams, inspiring peers, and setting the tone for what it means to grow with purpose and lead with heart.

Bailey Nowak, Hub Int.

Hub Int. Asha Bean, Century 21 Bell Real Estate

Century 21 Bell Real Estate Kayla Hutchings, Cornerstone Caregiving

Non-Profit of the Year Nominees: These organizations are the steady hands and open hearts of our community. Rooted in service, driven by truth, and powered by the relentless pursuit of doing what’s right.

Habitat for Humanity

Boys & Girls Club

Youth Alternatives

Small Business of the Year Nominees: The backbone of Cheyenne’s economy. These small businesses are powered by purpose, fueled by work ethic, and deeply rooted in Cheyenne grit.

Steil Surveying

Ranch Eats

Affordable Roofing

Micro Business of the Year Nominees: Small but mighty, these micro businesses prove you don’t need a massive team to make a major impact. With passion in their work and purpose in their mission, they’re the embodiment of starting local, staying true, and doing big things from the ground up.

Beach Please Drink Company

Blue Raven Brewery

Hawthorn Tree

Large Business of the Year Nominees: These heavy-hitters set the standard for leadership, innovation, and integrity in our region. With strong roots in Cheyenne and deep investment in our people, they remind us that when business does the right thing, everyone wins.

Synergy HomeCare

RE/MAX Capitol Properties

Advanced Comfort Solutions

Teacher of the Year Nominees: Rooted in classrooms and hearts, these educators go beyond the lesson plan. They tell the truth, work tirelessly, and do the right thing every day—shaping Cheyenne’s future students and workforce.

Lisa Esquibel Martens , Davis Elementary

, Davis Elementary Joe Allen , East High School

, East High School April Maitner, Carey Junior High

Student of the Year Nominees: These students are proof that Cheyenne’s future is bright, bold, and built on a foundation of honesty, hard work, and integrity. They lead by example and inspire those around them to reach higher.

Deanna Davis , South High School

, South High School Loriana Walter , East High School

, East High School Maggie Madsen, East High School

Join us in celebrating these exceptional individuals and organizations at the 2025 Annual Banquet on June 27th at the Little America Hotel and Resort. The festivities begin at 5:30 PM and continue until 10 PM. Together, we’ll honor those who dig deep, stand true, and strengthen the spirit of Cheyenne.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.cheyennechamber.org/annualbanquet

Built on truth. Strengthened by hard work. Guided by what’s right.