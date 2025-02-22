Help Wanted: Fixing Wyoming’s Workforce Crisis

Every day, businesses across Wyoming—from local shops to major corporations—are raising the same concern: they can’t find enough workers. And Wyoming, it’s not just us. Nationwide, there are 8 million job openings but only 6.8 million unemployed workers. Even if every unemployed American took a job today, we’d still face a massive workforce gap.

So, what’s causing this labor shortage? And more importantly, how do we fix it?

At the height of the pandemic, more than 120,000 businesses closed, leaving 30 million workers unemployed. Although the job market has bounced back—adding 3.1 million jobs in 2023—many of these roles remain unfilled. Workforce participation has improved but still hasn’t reached pre-2020 levels. If it had, two million more workers would be in the market today.

But workforce participation isn’t just a pandemic problem. It’s been on the decline for decades. So, what’s driving the shortage? According to the U.S. Chamber’s data, the main drivers are:

Early retirements and aging population: Over 3 million adults retired early during the pandemic. With fewer younger generations entering the workforce, the gap continues to grow. Childcare Shortages: Affordable childcare remains scarce, forcing many workers—especially women—to stay home. Rise of Entrepreneurship: In 2023 alone, 5.5 million new businesses were launched, with many workers opting to be their own boss. Economic Shifts: Pandemic-era savings gave some people the financial cushion to stay out of the workforce longer.

WY We Care: Addressing Wyoming’s workforce gap requires a multi-faceted approach: expanding education and childcare access, encouraging workforce development, and fostering an environment where businesses—and workers—can thrive.

Your Wyoming Chamber is currently working to launch an initiative focused on driving growth and retaining workers right here in Wyoming. By creating opportunities, strengthening our workforce pipeline, and supporting businesses, we can close the gap and ensure Wyoming’s economy stays strong.