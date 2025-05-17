Infrastructure Restructure: A Wyoming Chamber Priority

The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) has released their 2025 Infrastructure Report Card, which grades each state, and the country as a whole, on five key categories: Aviation, Bridges, Drinking Water, Roads, and Waste Water.

Wyoming’s infrastructure in 2023 came in at a C grade. signaling that while some systems are holding steady, many require attention and investment to meet current and future demands.

Here are a few highlights from Wyoming’s report card:

Aviation: B- grade

$27.9 million in 2024 airport improvement grants across 9 major airports

Bridges: C- grade

3,136 bridges, 6.5% of which were structurally deficient in 2024

106 high hazard dams

50 miles of levees protect 10,900 residents

Drinking water: C grade

$1.6 billion total drinking water need

Roads: C grade

14% of roads are in poor or fair condition

1.7 million passenger trips across 20 systems in 2023

Wastewater: D+ grade

3 Superfund sites

$457.5 million total wastewater need

WY it Matters: With a statewide average of C, the message is clear: while our infrastructure isn’t failing, it’s far from where it needs to be. Continued support, strategic funding, and policy reform—particularly in permitting and project delivery—will be essential to elevating Wyoming’s infrastructure and ensuring its long-term resilience.

Your Wyoming Chamber is actively addressing these challenges through our Permit Wyoming to Build initiative, which focuses on streamlining the permitting process across the state. By reducing red tape and accelerating project timelines, we’re working to create a more efficient, business-friendly environment that supports infrastructure growth and economic development statewide.