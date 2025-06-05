Just Google It: The Antitrust Case

Searching for the latest on big lawsuits? Look no further—the Google versus Department of Justice case has been making headlines once again. In case you missed it, the DOJ is suing Google over violations of antitrust laws, and it’s been drawing attention across the business world. DOJ has suggested a number of resolutions, including divesting Chrome and enforcing data sharing. This has not been without controversy, many believe that this is going too far.

What they’re saying: The U.S. Chamber recently released a statement on the issue, and they’re siding with the tech giant:

Overly aggressive antitrust remedies chill incentives for companies to compete. We should all remain wary of allowing the government to restructure markets based on complex antitrust cases. The Neo-Brandeisian faithful may believe that the government knows best, but long experience has taught us that measured remedies are the better approach. Regardless of the remedy imposed by Judge Mehta the case, both the violation and the remedy, are likely to be appealed. The Chamber’s policy priority is to ensure antitrust remedies are narrowly tailored to the violation, while what the government seeks against Google seems overly broad.

WY it Matters: We asked you to weigh in with your take on the situation, and 80% of our Wyoming business respondents were on the DOJ’s side. This case holds heavy implications for the business community at large; it will be setting an important precedent for antitrust cases all around. We’ll continue to monitor and keep you in the know with important updates.