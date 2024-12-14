Home » Business Community

Just the Facts: Holiday Shopping in the Cowboy State

Sydney O'Brien Posted On December 14, 2024
0
Curious about Wyoming’s holiday shopping forecast this year, and how it stacks up against previous seasons and other states? Take a look at the insights from DesignRush below:

  • Forecasted growth for 2024 holiday retail sales: -3.2% (lowest in the United States)

  • Number of retail stores in Wyoming: 259 (lowest number per capita in the U.S.)

  • Wyoming income per capita: $68,457

  • Average annual spending by Wyoming residents: $48,911

  • Retail advertising spending in Wyoming: $538 million




