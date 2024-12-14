Just the Facts: Holiday Shopping in the Cowboy State

Curious about Wyoming’s holiday shopping forecast this year, and how it stacks up against previous seasons and other states? Take a look at the insights from DesignRush below:

Forecasted growth for 2024 holiday retail sales : -3.2% (lowest in the United States)

Number of retail stores in Wyoming : 259 (lowest number per capita in the U.S.)

Wyoming income per capita: $68,457

Average annual spending by Wyoming residents : $48,911

Retail advertising spending in Wyoming: $538 million