Just the Facts: Holiday Shopping in the Cowboy State
Posted On December 14, 2024
Curious about Wyoming’s holiday shopping forecast this year, and how it stacks up against previous seasons and other states? Take a look at the insights from DesignRush below:
Forecasted growth for 2024 holiday retail sales: -3.2% (lowest in the United States)
Number of retail stores in Wyoming: 259 (lowest number per capita in the U.S.)
Wyoming income per capita: $68,457
Average annual spending by Wyoming residents: $48,911
Retail advertising spending in Wyoming: $538 million