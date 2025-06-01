Look Before You Swipe: Protect your Credit Card Information

Retail crime has been on our radar for quite some time—and it’s not just about stolen merchandise. From fraudulent returns to organized theft rings, there are multiple forms of retail crime that impact both consumers and businesses alike. These acts of fraud and theft don’t just drive up costs—they erode trust, strain operations, and affect the entire community.

Recently, in the capital of the Cowboy State, police found a credit card skimmer in a local business. This serves as an important reminder to stay diligent—both as a business and as a consumer. While skimmers like these are not common in our state, it’s good to know how to protect yourself against these devices to avoid having your card information stolen.

Take Action. The Cheyenne Police Department has provided the community with some tips and tricks to keep your account secure when using card machines:

Inspect card readers for anything loose, misaligned, or unusual.

Use contactless payment options like tap-to-pay or mobile wallets when possible.

Monitor your bank or credit card statements regularly for unauthorized transactions.

Trust your instincts. If you see something suspicious, report it to the store manager and/or law enforcement.

If you think you’ve used a compromised machine, contact your bank and notify law enforcement.

WY it Matters: Retail crime is on the rise—and your Wyoming Chamber is taking action. While stolen goods are the most visible sign, retail crime takes many forms, including fraud, organized theft, and return scams.

Thanks to our recent efforts in the Legislature, new bills will be drafted to address retail crime head-on. This is a win for Wyoming businesses, but it’s just the beginning. Your Chamber will continue advocating for smart policies and real solutions to stop the spread of retail crime and ensure our business community can operate without fear of theft.