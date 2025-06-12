No More NEPA Abuse: A Major Win for Business and Infrastructure

The Supreme Court’s unanimous 8-0 decision in Seven County Infrastructure Coalition v. Eagle County is a landmark victory for the business community, and a step toward reducing the bureaucratic hurdles that have historically stalled infrastructure projects.

The Court ruled that the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) is purely procedural, not a tool to delay or block vital projects. Backed by the U.S. Chamber’s amicus brief, the decision makes it clear: federal agencies aren’t required to analyze distant, speculative impacts beyond their control. That means fewer legal loopholes for opponents to stall progress and more certainty for those who plan, invest, and build.

WY It Matters: This decision directly supports our Permit Wyoming to Build initiative. Here in Wyoming, we know the cost of delays—whether it’s in energy production, broadband expansion, rail and road development, or housing. Time and again, burdensome permitting has stood in the way of shovel-ready progress.

While this ruling is a strong step forward, it’s not the finish line. We’ll continue advocating for legislative reforms to make the permitting process faster, clearer, and more predictable, so Wyoming can build smarter, stronger, and without unnecessary roadblocks.