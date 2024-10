Did you catch a glimpse of the once in 80,000 year event? On October 17, a recently discovered comet, Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, was visible in Northern Wyoming. Images from Cody, Wyoming are making national headlines from this incredible comet. Discovered in 2023, Tsuchinshan-ATLAS has traveled far and wide, all the way from the outer reaches of Earth’s solar system.

