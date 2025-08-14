Opinion: What You Need to Know About Changing Health Care Costs

Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Rise — Here’s Why

By Diane Gore, CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming

The cost of health care in America is rising faster than most families can afford—and as a. health care insurance provider and proud Wyomingite, I’m deeply concerned. Results from a March 2025 Gallup poll showed health care affordability ranked as the second most important concern for Americans—just behind the economy.

With Congressional Republicans and President Trump signing the One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act (OBBA), into law, Americans will gain more flexibility in some areas of their health care. The law expands access to health savings accounts (HSAs) to reduce out-of-pocket costs and makes permanent pre-deductible telehealth coverage for individuals with high-deductible health plans and HSAs.

As we move into the health insurance open enrollment period, we want to share additional changes ahead for us all.

We’re disappointed that the OBBA did not extend the enhanced Affordable Care Act premium tax credits, introduced in 2021, to make health insurance more affordable. These tax credits are scheduled to expire at the end of 2025 and without them, many individuals who purchase health insurance on the Marketplace may see steep increases.

These changes will have an impact on many Wyoming residents, particularly middle-income earners and self-employed individuals who rely on the Marketplace for health insurance. Without enhanced tax credits, people will pay more out of pocket, or some may choose lower-tier health insurance plans with higher deductibles.

At Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, we’ve seen firsthand how these tax credits have helped people access care they otherwise might not have been able to afford. Since 2020, the number of Wyoming residents enrolled in Marketplace plans has nearly doubled—from about 24,000 to more than 46,000 in 2025. *Source: Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

We believe every person deserves access to high-quality, affordable care. Affordability isn’t just about insurance premiums, it’s about the entire health care ecosystem—from what hospitals charge for routine services, to the price of prescription drugs, to the complexity of navigating coverage.

When healthier people leave the Marketplace due to increased costs, the people who keep coverage often need more care. To account for healthy people dropping their coverage,insurers nationwide will be increasing premiums. Like everything else, health care is getting more expensive. Hospital services, outpatient care, and medications are all seeing steep cost increases. In fact, industry experts project 2025 will bring the highest medical cost growth in over a decade⁠. While rates vary based on age, income, plan selection, and geography, the overall trend is clear: without continued tax credit support, the cost of health insurance will rise for Wyoming consumers.

While our premium adjustments reflect the realities of today’s health care landscape, the expiration of enhanced premium federal tax credits will have the greatest impact on what many families pay for coverage.

Below are examples of how these changes may play out for individuals in Wyoming who purchase coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace: *Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

A 60-year-old couple earning $100,000 a year could see their premium jump from $0 to more than $31,702 per year, or about $2,642 per month, on a bronze plan.

A 40-year-old couple, with two children, earning $80,000 per year could see their premium go from $3,408 per year ($284 per month) to $6,000 per year ($500 per month) on a silver plan.

While the Affordable Care Act and enhanced premium tax credits primarily affect the individual market, it’s important to remember that any disruption in coverage options can ripple across the entire system. Additionally, there will be stricter eligibility and enrollment rules, making it even more important for individuals to stay informed and take action early. Consumers should carefully review their options ahead of open enrollment to understand how these changes may affect their coverage and monthly costs.

With the expiration of these tax credits looming, and open enrollment on the horizon, it is important everyone in Wyoming understands their options and knows they can rely on Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming to provide solutions. Whether it’s helping a family switch to a Health Savings Account-compatible plan or guiding someone through new eligibility rules, we’re here for every step of the journey.

Rising costs are not inevitable. They are the result of our collective choices. We appreciate the ongoing engagement from regulators, legislators, and our health care partners who recognize the urgency of the challenges we face and are actively exploring solutions—though much work remains to turn conversations into meaningful change.

While many of the challenges we face are systemic, individuals can still take steps to manage their own costs such as completing preventive visits, understanding their benefits, and choosing the right site of care.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is the only not-for-profit health insurer headquartered in the state and is dedicated to helping members, and Wyoming residents make informed decisions and navigate this evolving health care landscape. To ensure you have the most up to date information, we will be scheduling in-person meetings across the state and informational webinars this fall. For more information visit BCBSWY.com.

Let’s join together to make health care more affordable and accessible for Wyoming families.

IMPORTANT RESOURCES

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming

Kaiser Family Foundation Health Insurance Marketplace Calculator | KFF

Healthcare.gov