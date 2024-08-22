Price Controls: Bad for Business, Bad for Consumers

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce issued the following statement on the need for pro-growth policies, not price controls, to lower costs and create opportunities for American families.

“We have seen these types of proposals for government control over prices before and there is a reason they are not put into practice. Namely, they make the problem worse. Price controls reduce choices and ultimately raise prices for consumers. If policymakers want to get serious about reducing prices for American families, they should stop vilifying business for political gain and instead adopt pro-growth policies that increase supply and create opportunity for all Americans.”

WY We Care: Your Wyoming Chamber of Commerce is firmly in opposition to any policies that limit the growth of business across our state and nation. We will work to limit government overreach into business operations, and continue to keep you in the know with updates on these policies.