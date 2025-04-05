Pro-Growth Tax Policy: Fueling Opportunity & Prosperity

A competitive tax policy drives economic growth, higher wages, and stronger communities. But with key provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expiring in 2025, this progress is at risk. Lawmakers must act now to protect businesses, jobs, and investment.

The TCJA simplified taxes, reduced burdens on businesses and families, and spurred job creation. Reversing it would stall growth, shrink paychecks, and push businesses elsewhere. Extending it will keep America competitive and prosperous.

WY it Matters: Wyoming’s economy depends on various industries and small businesses. Pro-growth tax policies keep our state strong, attract investment, and sustain jobs. Without TCJA protections, higher taxes will slow growth and reduce opportunities.

Your Wyoming Chamber of Commerce supports policies that empower businesses. Extending the TCJA allows Wyoming companies to reinvest, expand, and create jobs—ensuring a strong future for our state.