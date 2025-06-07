Property Tax Could Be History in Wyoming—But at What Cost?

The Wyoming state legislature might not be in session, but they have been busy on next session’s bills. One of the latest proposals builds off of a longtime topic in our legislature; reducing property tax for Wyoming homeowners. This suggestion takes it a step further. Lawmakers are looking into abolishing property tax of all kinds within the state.

While this might sound appealing if you happen to own property in Wyoming, this would cost the state some big bucks. In the 2024 tax year, all collected property taxes in Wyoming added up to an impressive $2 billion in revenue. Missing out on this key source of funding would have a massive impact on our state. We depend on property tax revenue for local services, including:

County fire departments

K-12 education and transportation

Senior centers

Hospitals

Water and sewer

Community colleges

Law enforcement

Libraries

Construction/Maintenance of roads and sidewalks

Smaller and less wealthy counties would feel the sting more if this proposition were to go through. Many counties have already seen their revenues shrinking with recent property tax cuts.

WY it Matters: The Joint Revenue Committee has already voted in favor (11-3) of this proposal. If it’s passes through the full legislature, and approved by voters, there would be no more property tax of any kind in the state.