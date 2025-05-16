Protect Chambers & Other Nonprofits in 2025 Tax Reform

As Congress debates tax reform in 2025, some lawmakers are considering raising taxes on nonprofit organizations—charities, veterans’ groups, professional associations, and yes, even chambers of commerce—to help offset the cost of extending expiring tax cuts.

Let’s be clear: increasing the tax burden on chambers of commerce could result in negative consequences for the communities we serve. Chambers are boots-on-the-ground advocates for local businesses, engines of economic growth, and lifelines during crises—from pandemics to natural disasters.

The next two weeks are critical. That’s why we’re asking you to act now. Click the link below and tell Congress to protect chambers and other nonprofits during tax reform discussions.

Your voice matters—make sure Congress hears it.

Take Action Now!