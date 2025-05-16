Home » Business Government

Protect Chambers & Other Nonprofits in 2025 Tax Reform

Kaitlin Knapp Posted On May 16, 2025
0
0


As Congress debates tax reform in 2025, some lawmakers are considering raising taxes on nonprofit organizations—charities, veterans’ groups, professional associations, and yes, even chambers of commerce—to help offset the cost of extending expiring tax cuts.

Let’s be clear: increasing the tax burden on chambers of commerce could result in negative consequences for the communities we serve. Chambers are boots-on-the-ground advocates for local businesses, engines of economic growth, and lifelines during crises—from pandemics to natural disasters.

The next two weeks are critical. That’s why we’re asking you to act now. Click the link below and tell Congress to protect chambers and other nonprofits during tax reform discussions.

Your voice matters—make sure Congress hears it.

Take Action Now!




Trending Now
Cheyenne Police Lieutenant Graduates from Executive Leadership Program at Northwestern University
Shortgo May 16, 2025
Why Now Is the Time to Rally Behind Small Business
Sydney O'Brien May 16, 2025
Read Next

You are reading
Protect Chambers & Other Nonprofits in 2025 Tax Reform
Share No Comment