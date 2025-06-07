Riverton Breaks Ground on a Healthier Future

Riverton is building more than just walls and windows—they’re building a healthier tomorrow. With golden shovels in hand and community spirit in full force, officials gathered this week to celebrate the groundbreaking of Riverton’s brand-new hospital. And while construction equipment may have taken center stage, it was a vision of expanded access, better care, and a stronger local healthcare system.

This milestone is the result of years of determination and collaboration between local leaders, state advocates, and the community itself. Once complete, the new facility will provide state-of-the-art services closer to home.

Your Wyoming Chamber is proud to see Fremont County investing in the health and wellbeing of its residents. A strong healthcare system doesn’t just support families, it supports the entire economy. As Wyoming continues its climb towards becoming the #1 state to do business, access to reliable, local healthcare is a key piece of the puzzle.

Businesses looking to relocate or expand into Wyoming are paying close attention to what communities have to offer—not just in tax incentives or real estate, but in quality of life. Access to comprehensive healthcare attracts talent, supports workforce retention, and is a non-negotiable for both employers and employees.

This project lays the groundwork for a future where Wyoming is not only a great place to live, but the best place to do business. By expanding our healthcare coverage and investing in critical infrastructure like the Riverton hospital, we’re sending a clear message: Wyoming means business, and we’re building a state that supports it.