Ross Perot Jr. Named New Chair of U.S. Chamber of Commerce Board

Ross Perot Jr., Chairman of Hillwood and The Perot Group, has been elected chair of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for a two-year term, succeeding Mark Ordan, CEO of Pediatrix.

Perot emphasized the Chamber’s role in defending free enterprise, stating,

“The free enterprise system is what allowed my family to create and live the American dream, and there’s no other organization standing up for economic freedom around the world like the Chamber.”

He is deeply committed to advancing these priorities. His term begins amid the Chamber’s continued push for key pro-growth policies such as permanent tax reform, expanded energy production, new trade agreements, and permitting reform — all aimed at fostering innovation, investment, and job creation.

We welcome Ross Perot Jr. as the new chair and look forward to working with him to support American businesses and foster continued economic growth.