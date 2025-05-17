Senate Confirms Our Nation’s 27th Air Force Secretary

Dr. Troy E. Meink was recently confirmed by the Senate as the 27th Secretary of the Air Force, placing a highly qualified and technically trained engineer at the helm of the Department’s civilian leadership. Rising through the ranks via ROTC, Dr. Meink has held numerous senior positions, including key roles in space and national security—experience that makes him exceptionally well suited to this position.

WY it Matters: Your Wyoming Chamber commends the confirmation of Dr. Meink as Secretary of the Air Force. A vocal advocate for strengthening national defense, Dr. Meink has emphasized the need for a more robust missile defense shield and the modernization of our land-based nuclear deterrent system—priorities that align directly with the Chamber’s strong support of the Sentinel program at F.E. Warren Air Force Base.

His leadership is not only a crucial asset to our nation’s security, but also a strategic win for Wyoming’s economy and future. We look forward to the impact Dr. Meink will have on the Air Force and the continued advancement of defense initiatives critical to our state and country.